Vietnam's shrimp industry charts own course amid global competition

Despite its availability in over 150 countries, Vietnam's shrimp industry is grappling with fierce competition from global counterparts, prompting the proactive application of technology and strategic planning as the sector is making endeavors to carve out its unique path forward.

A representative from the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) revealed that Ecuador has substantially boosted its shrimp production, reaching an impressive output of 2.5 million tons.

In a noteworthy development, the Department of Science and Technology in the southernmost province of Ca Mau, along with the Research Institute for Aquaculture No. 2, has for the first time successfully piloted a shrimp farming model in Cai Nuoc and Dam Doi districts.

This innovative super-intensive white-leg shrimp farming model, carried out in three stages, relies on recirculating aquaculture technology to minimise water exchange and ensure biological safety. It has led to a reduction in costs for chemical treatment, labour and water replacement for shrimp ponds, thus increasing output by over 20 percent compared to conventional methods.

The Mekong Delta provinces of Ca Mau and Bac Lieu are also actively investing in aquaculture and shrimp farming infrastructure to bolster their efforts in this sector.

To propel the transition to sustainable high-tech shrimp farming, Director of the Research Institute for Aquaculture No. 2 Nguyen Thanh Tung highlighted the need for strategic planning of farming areas with access to the national power grid, a stable power supply, clean water, and proximity to waterways.

According to the General Department of Vietnam Customs, the country's shrimp exports were estimated at US$3.4 billion in 2023, down 21 percent year on year.

VASEP attributed the drop to a sharp decrease in demand in key markets such as the US, Europe and China that were influenced by economic fluctuations and intensified competition from other nations.

