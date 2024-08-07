Vietnam’s pepper industry spices up export earnings despite volume dip

Vietnam’s pepper export earnings surged by 40.8 percent year-on-year to US$764.2 million in the first seven months of this year, despite a slight decline of 2.2 percent in export volume, according to the Vietnam Pepper and Spice Association (VPSA).

Rising global pepper prices primarily drove the remarkable growth. The US remained Vietnam's top pepper importer, purchasing 43,349 tons of Vietnamese pepper, a significant 48.4 percent increase from the previous year, accounting for 26.4 percent of the market share. It was followed by Germany, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), India, and China.

In July alone, Vietnam shipped 21,771 tons of pepper, including 19,371 tons of black pepper and 2,400 tons of white pepper, earning US$129.9 million . This represented a 43.7 percent increase in volume and a staggering 128.9 percent jump in value compared to the same period last year.

In January-July, Vietnam exported 164,357 tons of pepper, comprising 145,330 tons of black pepper and 19,027 tons of white pepper, with total export revenue reaching US$764.2 million , up 40.8 percent .

To maintain this upward trajectory, VPSA Chairwoman Hoang Thi Lien underlined the need to stabilise pepper cultivation areas while enhancing product quality and diversifying high-value processed products.

The association recommends farmers adopt international standards, including those related to chemical residues, cultivation practices, pest control, and preservation practices suited to regional climatic conditions. It is crucial to develop new pepper varieties with higher yields, better quality, and disease resistance, she said.

Lien also encouraged local authorities to support the pepper industry by planning raw material areas and facilitating connections among farmers, processors and exporters.

Leveraging digital technology for production management, traceability, and market access is essential. Moreover, promoting cooperatives and production groups can strengthen the supply chain and benefit exporters, Lien added.

VNA