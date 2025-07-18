HCMC sees surge in remittances in Q2, topping US$2.82 billion

According to data from the State Bank of Vietnam, remittance inflows to Ho Chi Minh City through credit institutions and economic organizations soared in the second quarter, reaching nearly US$2.82 billion.

Ms. Tran Thi Ngoc Lien, Deputy Director of the State Bank’s Region 2 Branch, noted that Q2 remittance inflows through these channels marked a sharp increase compared with the same period in recent years. Specifically, remittances to HCMC rose 16.9 percent from the previous quarter ($2.41 billion) and 22.1 percent year-on-year ($2.31 billion).

For the first half of the year, remittances reached a cumulative $5.23 billion, showing a slight increase from the same period last year and underscoring the stability of remittance flows in recent times.

By market, remittances from Africa recorded the fastest growth at 130.8 percent, followed by Europe at 16 percent, the Americas at 11.9 percent, and Oceania at 8.9 percent. Asia remained the dominant source, driven by strong inflows from Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan (China)—places with significant Vietnamese labor communities.

“The steady increase in remittance inflows over the past periods has bolstered the city’s economic growth, stimulating consumption and investment while strengthening foreign currency supplies,” Ms. Tran Thi Ngoc Lien said.

By Yen Lam – Translated by Thuy Doan