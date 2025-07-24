Delayed export certificates force mass dragon fruit dumping

Delays in export certification have forced Vietnamese growers to dump or sell off hundreds of tons of GlobalGAP-certified dragon fruit at rock-bottom prices, with tens of thousands more at risk.

Mr. Huynh Canh, Chairman of the Binh Thuan Dragon Fruit Association (Lam Dong Province), on July 23, reported that delays in issuing phytosanitary certificates for exports to Europe have forced a number of enterprises to dump or liquidate hundreds of tons of GlobalGAP-certified dragon fruit.

A representative of Son Tra Co., Ltd. in Lam Dong Province said that after waiting in vain for days for the necessary certificates, the company had to discard about 40 tons of dragon fruit originally destined for the European market, incurring losses of billions of Vietnamese dongs.

The company is also holding roughly 70 tons of fruit at peak ripeness, which could soon face the same fate if the certification process continues to stall. Similarly, Mr. Tran Dinh Trung, Chairman of the Board of Thuan Tien Dragon Fruit Cooperative in Ham Liem Commune, Lam Dong Province, said about 50 tons stored in cold warehouses for over 15 days remain unsellable for export. The cooperative has already dumped several tons, while the rest is being offloaded at fire-sale prices of VND1,000–2,000 per kilogram, far below the original purchase price of over VND20,000 per kilogram.

The Binh Thuan Dragon Fruit Association warned that in the coming days, tens of thousands of tons of dragon fruit currently stored or awaiting harvest could face the same fate unless export certificates are issued. “European buyers require small-sized fruit that meets GlobalGAP standards. If we cannot export to Europe, these fruits have no other viable market,” the association chairman said. Exporters have submitted all necessary documentation, including quality assurance commitments, to the Ho Chi Minh City Food Safety Department to obtain the certificates, but they have yet to receive any response, leaving businesses deeply anxious.

Earlier, on July 16, SGGP reported that since July 1, European regulations had required that phytosanitary certificates for Vietnamese agricultural exports be issued by Vietnamese state authorities, resulting in widespread disruption. The Plant Cultivation and Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment subsequently assigned the HCMC Food Safety Department to handle certification, but no progress has been made.

Responding to SGGP reporters, the HCMC Food Safety Department confirmed it had received Official Letter No.2121/TTTV-ATTPMT dated July 11 from the Plant Cultivation and Protection Department on conducting food safety inspections for plant-based exports under Circular No.12/2025/TT-BNNMT. However, Article 24 of the circular and Decision No.2286 of the ministry provide no guidance on required documentation or application procedures, leaving the department without legal grounds to act.

Furthermore, the letter directed the department to issue certificates in accordance with Clause 1, Article 42 of the Food Safety Law, which authorizes the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to set the relevant application requirements and procedures. As a result, the HCMC Food Safety Department has sought further instructions from the ministry.

Under Circular No.12, exporters must submit their applications to the HCMC Food Safety Department, which consolidates and appraises them before forwarding them to the city People’s Committee for approval, as the authority for State inspection of plant-based exports now rests with provincial-level People’s Committee chairpersons.

By Tien Thang, Giao Linh – Translated by Thuy Doan