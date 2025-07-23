Prime Minister calls for urgent resolution of renewable energy challenges

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh has just signed official dispatch No. 118/CD-TTg from the Prime Minister on the prompt execution of tasks assigned in Resolution 233/NQ-CP of the Government (concerning the policy and direction for addressing obstacles and difficulties in renewable energy projects).

The Government, via Resolution 233/NQ-CP issued on December 10, 2024, has directed the Ministry of Industry and Trade to conduct a comprehensive investigation and review of all difficulties and obstacles currently facing renewable energy projects.

The Ministry is tasked with proposing specific solutions for each identified issue to relevant authorities. This directive emphasizes ensuring transparency, preventing negative practices or the influence of group interests, and eliminating waste throughout the resolution process.

As of now, most localities, ministries, and agencies have actively worked to resolve difficulties and obstacles, completing several assigned tasks. However, many tasks remain unfinished, and challenges for the economy have not yet been addressed. There are still some localities, ministries, and agencies that have not fully fulfilled their responsibilities in alleviating difficulties for the projects.

To ensure effective implementation of Resolution 233/NQ-CP and swiftly overcome the challenges facing renewable energy projects, thereby unlocking economic potential and responding to concerns from businesses and local authorities, the Prime Minister has directed leaders of ministries, agencies, provinces, and Vietnam Electricity to urgently tackle difficulties within their areas of responsibility. Each relevant agency or locality is required to resolve issues promptly and will be held accountable to the Government and the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister has assigned chairpersons of people's committees of Dong Nai, Lam Dong, Khanh Hoa, Dak Lak provinces and Ho Chi Minh City (according to the administrative boundaries after the merger) to direct the resolution and completion of issues and difficulties related to land procedures including increasing land use area, land lease procedures, land use purpose change for the 40 projects mentioned in the conclusion of the Government Inspectorate.

Chairpersons of people's committees of localities such as Dong Nai, Vinh Long, Dong Thap, Can Tho City, Phu Tho, Ho Chi Minh City, Khanh Hoa, Lam Dong, and Dak Lak are instructed to organize the identification of land for establishing farms and cultivation related to rooftop solar power built on agricultural and forestry land with large capacity under the investment model of farming and cultivation.

The General Director of EVN is tasked with directing the resolution and completion of issues regarding the agreement on the purchase price for rooftop solar power built on agricultural and forestry land with large capacity under the investment model of farming and cultivation.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment will lead, in coordination with the Ministry of Industry and Trade and localities, to review and urgently resolve all outstanding issues related to overlapping planning, mineral reserve areas, irrigation planning, changing the purpose of forest land, agricultural land and report to the Prime Minister.

