Ministry works with localities on hiccups of power generation, grid projects

The Ministry of Industry and Trade was yesterday working authorities in Khanh Hoa, Gia Lai, and Lam Dong provinces on the implementation of power generation and grid projects in the revised Power Master Plan VIII.

In Nha Trang Ward of Khanh Hoa Province, a delegation from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, headed by Deputy Minister Nguyen Hoang Long, convened a meeting with the people's committees of Khanh Hoa, Gia Lai, and Lam Dong provinces.

The meeting focused on the current status of power generation and grid projects as outlined in the revised National Power Development Master Plan for the period of 2021-2030, which includes a vision extending to 2050 (as per the revised Power Master Plan VIII).

At the meeting, representatives from the three provinces reported on the current power generation and grid situation, as well as the progress of projects under the revised Power Master Plan VIII. They also requested the Ministry of Industry and Trade to consider resolving difficulties to accelerate implementation.

Speaking at the meeting, Vice Chairman of the Khanh Hoa Provincial People's Committee Trinh Minh Hoang proposed that the Ministry of Industry and Trade report to the Prime Minister on the issue of specific mechanisms by shortening procedures, simplifying administrative processes and accelerating the bidding and investor selection to deploy power projects. All steps should be taken to ensure projects are put into operation in accordance with government requirements.

A representative from the Department of Industry and Trade in Lam Dong Province asked the Ministry of Industry and Trade to inform the Prime Minister about prioritizing the evaluation and approval of the list and sites for offshore wind power projects in the province's waters. This initiative aims to harness the region's exceptional potential and advantages, contribute to socio-economic growth, attract investments, and foster the development of supporting industries for the energy sector and logistics services in the future.

Meanwhile, a representative of Gia Lai Province requested the Ministry of Industry and Trade's support for five completed wind power plant projects/parts of projects to be put into commercial operation. Among them, four projects including Cho Long, Yang Trung, Phat Trien Mien Nui (Mountain Area Development) and Che Bien Tay Nguyen (Central Highlands Processing) are facing hiccups which require feedback from the Government Inspectorate regarding the rectification of violations mentioned in the Conclusion No. 263 issued on July 19, 2024.

The province requested the Ministry of Industry and Trade to support and report to the Prime Minister and the Government Inspectorate to provide early feedback on this matter based on the reports No. 18 and the No. 1453 of the provincial People's Committee.

According to a representative from the National Power Transmission Corporation (EVNNPT), the unit assigned as the investor for 26 transmission grid projects in the three aforementioned provinces, EVNNPT proposed that the local Departments of Industry and Trade quickly appraise design documents for project stages as regulated for projects spanning two or more provinces. They also requested continued direct collaboration with local authorities to support the construction of grid infrastructure according to the master plan.

During the meeting, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hoang Long expressed his strong appreciation for the proposals and mentioned that they will be compiled and submitted to the Minister of Industry and Trade for evaluation and action. He urged local authorities to collaborate with the Ministry of Industry and Trade to ensure the effective implementation of the master plan and to conduct a comprehensive review of any challenges, enabling the Ministry to report to the Government for resolution and necessary adjustments.

