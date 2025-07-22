Supermarkets expand essential goods stock in preparation for storm Wipha

Major supermarket chains increased essential goods to ensure stable supply ahead of storm No. 3 on July 21.

On the afternoon of July 21, major supermarket chains reported stockpile increase of essential goods, comprising meat, fish, eggs and milk, by two or three times the usual amount to ensure stable supply and proactively respond to storm No. 3.

According to MM Mega Market Vietnam, the supermarket chain had activated storm preparedness plans and boosted supplies, especially in its centers across the Northern and North-Central regions.

Consumers shop for various essential goods at MM Mega Market. (Illustrative photo)

For fresh vegetables, the supply was increased by 1.5 times, while dry foods and candles were stocked at 2.5 times the normal level to meet rising demand along with other essential supplies.

Deputy General Director of Saigon Co.op, Nguyen Ngoc Thang stated that Co.opmart and Co.op Food chains had fully activated storm-response plans and raised essential goods reserves by two to three times.

Co.opmart staff restock vegetables to serve customers.

Currently, 800 Co.opmart and Co.op Food stores are acting as satellite storage sites, working closely with distribution centers to ensure timely restocking if weather conditions worsen.

The supermarkets also offer shelter, phone charging stations, and free snacks like instant noodles and hot water for those affected by the storm or in need of a temporary stop.

Similarly, Central Retail Vietnam, which owns GO! and Tops Market, reported ongoing restocking, increased essential goods supply, and a diverse product range to prevent shortages. Notably, the prices remain stable with promotional programs to support purchasing power.

On July 21, airlines simultaneously announced delays and cancellations of both domestic and international flights due to the impact of Storm No. 3. Affected routes included Ho Chi Minh City–Hai Phong, Ho Chi Minh City–Con Dao, and the international route of Hai Phong (Vietnam) – Seoul (South Korea). Some flights to Hong Kong also had adjusted schedules. On July 22, Vietnam Airlines flights operating at Cat Bi Airport in Hai Phong City will depart after 12 p.m. Also on July 21, the Vietnam Maritime and Inland Waterway Administrations reported that several seaports in Hai Phong City and Quang Ninh Province had suspended cargo handling operations. During an urgent working session on the afternoon of July 21, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam decided to suspend all flight operations at the airports within the storm-affected areas during July 21 and July 22.

By Thi Hong, Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong