Vietnam’s first semiconductor expo underway in HCMC

The 2024 International Exhibition for Integrated Circuit and Semiconductor Industry (SEMICON VIETNAM), the first of its kind in the country, was opened in Ho Chi Minh City on October 31.

Businesses introduce microchip and semiconductor products at the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

The three-day expo features 150 stalls showcasing a wide range of products in the fields of semiconductor design and testing as well as the cutting, engraving, and surface treatment of circuit boards, among others.

Visitors can experience high-tech application products, including robotics, automation solutions, AI applications in manufacturing, machine vision, and smart home and smart factory devices, and more.

In addition to providing spaces for firms to seek partners, expand markets, and foster cooperation in the semiconductor industry, the exhibition also sees symposiums and technology demonstrations throughout its course.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ms. Nguyen Thi Kim Ngoc, Vice Director of the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade, said the expo marks a step forward in the Southern hub’s semiconductor development, creating favorable conditions for the local business community to network and establish a high-tech ecosystem.

VNA