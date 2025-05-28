Vietnam - Asia DX Summit 2025 opens in Hanoi

By 2030, Vietnam aims to be in the top three in ASEAN and the top 50 globally in terms of digital competitiveness and e-government development. It also targets five globally recognised tech firms by 2030, and ten by 2045.

The Vietnam - Asia DX Summit 2025 officially opened in Hanoi on May 27, bringing together policymakers, tech leaders and innovators from across Asia.

Organised by the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA), the event positions itself as a key platform for advancing Vietnam’s national digital transformation and aligning with regional innovation trends.

Under the theme “Mastering Technology – Breakthrough and Rise”, the summit attracted over 2,500 participants, including senior government officials, business executives, and technology experts from 22 Vietnamese provinces and cities and 16 international economies.

In his opening address, Chairman of VINASA Nguyen Van Khoa emphasised the significance of the summit amid Vietnam’s push to place science, technology and digital transformation at the core of its national development strategy.

He pointed to three major policy milestones that are shaping Vietnam’s digital future. First, Resolution 57-NQ/TW, issued by the Politburo in December 2024, aims to deliver breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation. Second, Resolution 68-NQ/TW, adopted in May 2025, targets comprehensive development of the private sector and unlocks substantial opportunities for tech businesses. Third, national strategies on artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductors are laying the groundwork for domestic firms to take control of core technologies.

Khoa noted that these policies have established a favourable regulatory environment and created momentum for innovation across the digital economy. The summit, he said, plays an important role in facilitating connections between Vietnamese and international tech businesses, public bodies, and development organisations.

Vietnam is rapidly becoming a global destination for digital services. The country is now home to nearly 55,000 digital technology companies and employs over 1.2 million IT professionals.

Vietnam ranks third globally in AI programming skills, following only China and Russia. It also placed 44th out of 138 economies in the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2024, he said, adding that global technology giants such as Samsung, Intel, NVIDIA, Qualcomm and Synopsys have established research and development centres in Vietnam. At the same time, more than 1,000 Vietnamese tech firms are providing digital services to major global markets, including the US, Japan, Europe and the Republic of Korea. These services generate billions of US dollars in annual revenue.

This year’s summit features nine in-depth conference sessions and presentations from more than 100 expert speakers. The agenda focuses on resolving policy bottlenecks, accelerating digital transformation, advancing smart and sustainable manufacturing, expanding digital infrastructure, and unlocking the potential of AI and data resources.

Sessions also examine regional cooperation in the context of rapid technological development and geopolitical shifts.

In addition to the conference, the summit includes specialised forums showcasing cutting-edge digital solutions, a technology exhibition where companies can demonstrate new products and services, and business-matching sessions designed to facilitate partnerships among domestic and international firms.

Khoa acknowledged the challenges Vietnam faces in becoming a leading digital nation and regional technology hub. These include the need to develop a highly skilled workforce, modernise the legal framework, and enhance global competitiveness. However, he expressed optimism, citing a clear national strategy, supportive policies, a growing domestic market and a maturing tech sector.

He emphasised that achieving Vietnam's ambitions requires joint efforts from both the government and private sector. He urged the government to streamline regulations, invest in digital infrastructure, and enhance human capital.

At the same time, he called on businesses to invest in core technologies, focus on product quality, form strategic partnerships, and foster innovation and digital adoption. By embracing full-scale digital transformation, Vietnamese tech firms can drive national economic growth and help position Vietnam on the global technology map.

In Resolution 57-NQ/TW, Vietnam sets ambitious targets. By 2030, the country aims to be in the top three in ASEAN and the top 50 globally in terms of digital competitiveness and e-government development. It also targets five globally recognised tech firms by 2030, and ten by 2045.

