Vietnam’s first game festival held in HCMC

Vietnam GameVerse 2023, the first of its kind for game lovers, kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) on April 1.

The two-day event aims at creating an environment for game producers and distributors to introduce games to the market and opening up opportunities to connect domestic and foreign game enterprises and investors.

Within the framework of the event, a Vietnam Game Forum was organized, bringing together representatives of management agencies, leading experts in the field, game studios, and domestic and foreign game distributors. Participating experts shared experiences and solutions towards creating a healthy environment for the Vietnamese game industry to have more opportunities to develop in the future, contributing to the digital economy in Vietnam.

According to Director of the Authority of Broadcasting, Television and Electronic Information Le Quang Tu Do, the Ministry of Information and Communications has set a plan that the game industry's revenue will increase to US$1 billion in the next five years from the current figure of US$600 million.

Vietnam currently has 28.4 million game players with 200 producers and distributors.

There are also Game Arena competitions, the awarding ceremony of the 2023 Game Awards, a game workshop, and a cosplay contest within the framework of the two-day event.