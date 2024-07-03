Vietnam's exports surge in first half, poised to meet 2024 target

The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency yesterday reported that the national export turnover in the first 6 months of this year is estimated to reach US$190.08 billion.

Coffee is one of Vietnam's key export industries with high added value



At this pace, it is projected that the 6-percent growth target set for the entire year of 2024 compared to the previous year is achievable.

To achieve this result, numerous trade promotion solutions have been implemented consistently across both traditional and new markets, including China, the EU, the US, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia. Through connections with overseas trade offices, the products of Vietnam's key export industries have maintained a presence at various major international trade events.

In the domestic market, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has organized numerous global supply chain connection activities and achieved positive outcomes.

In the upcoming time, businesses and localities are encouraged to provide information about their orders and products to overseas trade offices to enable proactive solutions for connecting with suitable partners in need.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Industry and Trade will also strengthen collaboration with countries that are potential export markets to devise appropriate market access policies, which will in turn create favorable conditions for businesses to exploit market potential.

Additionally, the Ministry will intensify efforts to attract investment in the in-depth processing sector, contributing to increasing the export value of Vietnamese goods.

By Minh Xuan – Translated by Thanh Tam