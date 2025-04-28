Vietnam's coffee export turnover reaches US$3.3 billion

It was recorded that coffee prices in the Central Highlands continued to increase at the weekend.

According to traders, coffee prices increased partly amid the forecast that Brazil's coffee output would decrease by five percent to 10 percent compared to the plan due to the impact of harsh weather conditions.

Domestically, farmers tend to hold coffee, waiting for higher prices, leading to limited supply.

According to data from the Customs Department under the Ministry of Finance, from the beginning of the year to April 15, 2025, Vietnam's total coffee export output reached 580,999 tons, with turnover increasing by nearly 47 percent, gaining US$3.3 billion.

With this result, coffee has surpassed seafood to become the agricultural product with the second largest export turnover, after wood and wood products.

By Duc Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong