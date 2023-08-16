Vietnamese Typical Goods Fair 2023 opens in HCMC

The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Business Associations this morning opened the Vietnamese Typical Goods Fair 2023 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in District 7, Ho Chi Minh City.

The fair taking place in three days showcases 285 booths of 150 enterprises, creating an opportunity for domestic production enterprises to introduce Vietnamese brands and products to buyers.

Within the framework of the three-day fair, there will be also a business-to-business trade connection day.

Besides, the organizers arrange display areas for the city's key industries to introduce the achievements of rubber-plastic industry, mechanics-automation and food processing, household plastics, handicrafts and so on.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Duong Anh Duc informed that the Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) of the city in the first six months of 2023 surged by 3.55 percent over the same period last year.

Notably, the service areas contributed the most to the GRDP growth with an increase of 4.96 percent year-on-year and contributed up to 89 percent to the total GRDP of the city.

The fair is to strengthen the "Vietnamese people give priority to using Vietnamese goods" campaign and encourage “green, circulated” production to promote the enterprise models with green growth.

As of this morning, the 13th Vietnam International Advertising Equipment and Technology Exhibition was also opened at the SECC with 300 booths. The exhibition lasts in three days.

The event showcases machines, equipment and advanced technology of the advertisement sector comprising advertising equipment, LED technology, devices, materials, advertising gifts and printing services, advertising construction and so on.