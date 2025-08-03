Tens of thousands of liters of E10 biofuel sold on first day of pilot sales

It is estimated that tens of thousands of liters of E10 RON95 gasoline-ethanol blend were consumed on the first day of the pilot sales program.

Customers refuel with biofuel at Phu Huu petrol station on Pham Hong Thai Street, Ben Thanh Ward in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

At noon on August 3, PetroVietnam Oil Corporation (PVOIL) and Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) reported initial positive feedback from consumers of E10 biofuel in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and Hai Phong.

In Ho Chi Minh City, Petrolimex officially implemented its E10 gasoline pilot sales program on July 30 at selected outlets within its retail network in the city, including key central locations such as 136 Hai Ba Trung Street in Saigon Ward, 123 Vo Thi Sau Street in Xuan Haa Ward, and 372 Le Van Sy Street in Nhieu Loc Ward.

Many residents have shown interest and proactively sought information about this new type of fuel. Some petrol stations reported that while only a few hundred liters were sold on the first day of the pilot, sales gradually increased to nearly 3,000 liters per day.

Customers refuel with biofuel at a station in Hai Phong City. (Photo: SGGP)

In the northern market, PVOIL reported that the total volume of E10 fuel sold during the pilot program on August 2 in Hanoi and Hai Phong reached nearly 8,000 liters. The previous day, August 1, sales peaked at nearly 10,000 liters, accounting for between 5 percent and 27 percent of the total fuel volume sold at the pilot stations. In Hanoi alone, four stations sold nearly 6,300 liters. Of these, Nghia Tan station sold over 3,000 liters.

To facilitate the pilot program, PVOIL has converted fuel pumps previously dispensing E5 RON92 to now sell E10 RON95. The company also revamped the stations' brand identity and deployed on-site staff to assist consumers in easily accessing and accurately understanding this biofuel. Additionally, PVOIL continues to supply mineral RON95-III gasoline and other products to fully meet market demand.

In August, PVOIL plans to expand the blending of E10 RON95 fuel to Da Nang and Quang Ngai, while strengthening its presence in the Central region. Notably, PVOIL is also prepared to blend E10 fuel on behalf of other distributors, underscoring its pioneering role in ensuring the supply of biofuels.

Simultaneously, PVOIL has comprehensively upgraded technical infrastructure at strategic storage facilities nationwide, including storage tanks, blending equipment, and advanced control systems in preparation for the nationwide rollout of E10 fuel scheduled for January 1, 2026.

With nearly 900 petrol stations, a nationwide network of storage facilities, and over a decade of experience producing E5 biofuel, PVOIL affirms its capability and commitment to expanding the use of clean fuels, contributing to environmental protection and the sustainable development of Vietnam’s energy sector.

By Thi Hong—Translated by Kim Khanh