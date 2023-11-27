Vietnamese traditional markets gain prominence in US

Traditional temporary markets are usually set up every weekend or holiday in the US as a venue for trading, meetings, cultural exchanges and even charity activities.

Vietnamese traditional markets are increasingly prevalent in the states of California, Texas, Virginia, and Florida, attracting not only Vietnamese Americans but also Asian Americans and Latinos. Many people come here for products that once caught their fancy while traveling in Vietnam such as “non la" (conical hats), souvenirs, or symbolic lighters.

Mr. John Nguyen, a Vietnamese resident in Tampa, Florida, has been in the US for more than 20 years. For him, the market, as a gathering hub and a carrier of Vietnamese cuisine, has become an indispensable part in his life. Merchandise varies greatly from livestock, poultry, pets to fruits, vegetables and household appliances of all kinds, evoking memories of his hometown.

Similarly, visiting the Vietnamese market in Tampa comes to Ms. Angelina Tran as an exciting experience with many dishes reminiscent of her time in Vietnam, and at the same time, a chance to inject Vietnamese culture into her US-born children’s culture knowledge.

According to Angelina, Vietnamese markets are attached with great sentimental values that can be found nowhere in the modern supermarket. It offers her children the opportunity to taste iconic Vietnamese dishes such as banh xeo (Vietnamese pancake), banh cuon (steamed rolled rice pancake), pho, spring rolls and even Vietnamese-style coffee. Vietnamese signatures such as durian, rambutan, fresh coconut, fish sauce, and dried fish are also staples on her shopping list every time she visits the market.

Houston, Texas situates a market specializing in home-grown agricultural products. The market was established more than 20 years ago by an over-80-year-old Vietnamese woman. According to many people in Houston, when she was first sponsored to the US, she grew vegetables for self-supply before managing to find a job. As her lush vegetation grew rapidly, she decided to sell parts of the produce to other people in the neighborhood, who soon followed suit. As time passed, the vegetable market gradually took shape with 30 to 40 vendors as it is today.

In addition, there are also charity markets, emerging amidst the surging cost of living that has taken a toll on many Vietnamese people in America. Philanthropists in the US have set up these charity markets, such as in Arlington, and Virginia. Here, people in need can come for all kinds of fresh fruits, sausages, frozen processed foods and fresh beef without having to pay.

As one of the beneficiaries of this special market, Ms. Le Nguyen expressed deep gratitude for such support.

The weekly charity market is the gathering point for hundreds of people, mainly the elderly, elder orphans, low-income or unemployed people. The amount of food given out each week is large enough for one week’s consumption. People can also take the charity food on behalf of their fellow countrymen who are also facing difficulty but cannot afford to come and pick up the food in person.