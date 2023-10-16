Vietnamese textile, garment industry deals with Order No.259 of China

China has just implemented a new regulation of checking imported textile and garment products quality, informed the Department of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Industry of Trade on October 16.

According to the Department of Science and Technology, the General Administration of Customs of China has issued Order No.259 to impose strict regulations on administrative measures on checking and accepting imported goods to China, including textile and garment products; aiming to standardize the qualities of import and export commodities inspection and acceptance process.

In order to support Vietnamese enterprises in checking textile and garment products exported to China via quality assessment measures regulated on Order No.259 of China, the Ministry of Industry and Trade issued official letter No.7006 on October 9 to propose relevant organizations to study and build a implementation plan of China’s Order No.259 together with Notice No.120 on the guidance of the order.

Statistics from the General Department of Vietnam Customs under the Ministry of Finance showed that the total export turnover of Vietnam to China only reached US$25.9 billion in the first six months of 2023, reducing 0.96 percent over the same period in 2022 with US$26.2 billion.

Of which, textile fibers of all kinds reached US$1 billion, down 20.7 percent year-on-year; the turnover from textile and clothing products reached US$484.8 million, reducing 10.2 percent.