Vietnamese State President holds talks with Chinese top leader

He stressed that regular high-level exchanges and meetings between the top leaders of the two Parties and States not only enhance political trust and traditional friendship, but also provide strategic guidance for the future of bilateral cooperation.

State President Luong Cuong (R) and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping. (Photo: SGGP)

State President Luong Cuong held talks in Hanoi on April 15 with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping, who is on a state visit to Vietnam.

He noted the special significance of the visit by Xi and the Chinese high-ranking delegation, which coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties (January 18, 1950 - 2025) and the Year of Vietnam – China Humanistic Exchange.

He stressed that regular high-level exchanges and meetings between the top leaders of the two Parties and States not only enhance political trust and traditional friendship but also provide strategic guidance for the future of bilateral cooperation.

As a “good neighbor, good friend, good comrade, and good partner” of China, Vietnam wholeheartedly congratulates China on its remarkable and comprehensive achievements in recent years, he said, believing that under the CPC’s leadership with President of China Xi Jinping, at its core, China will successfully realize its second centenary goals and build a modern, strong, prosperous, civilized and beautiful socialist country.

State President Luong Cuong (2nd, L) speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

President of China Xi Jinping, in response, extended congratulations to Vietnam on the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), which was recently celebrated with great solemnity, and upcoming milestones, including the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, and the 80th anniversary of National Day.

He expressed his optimism that under the CPV’s steadfast leadership, Vietnam will successfully fulfill its development goals and tasks, and make thorough preparations for the success of the 14th National Party Congress.

Both leaders hailed the traditional friendship founded by President Ho Chi Minh and Chairman Mao Zedong and nurtured by generations of leaders as an invaluable asset that needs to be inherited, preserved, and continuously upheld by future generations.

The Vietnamese Party and State consistently consider the consolidation and development of friendly and cooperative relations with China as an objective requirement, a strategic choice, and a top priority in Vietnam’s overall foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, diversification and multilateralisation of external ties, President Luong Cuong affirmed.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping at the event (Photo: SGGP)

Pointing out that this year marks the 75th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations, which is also the Year of China-Vietnam Humanistic Exchange, Xi said that the framework of the bilateral relations from traditional friendship and brotherhood has become a joint effort to build a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, creating a model of friendship, mutual assistance, and solidarity.

Highly appreciating the rich results and important common perceptions reached at the talks and meetings between Xi and the key leaders of Vietnam, President Luong Cuong made a number of proposals and major directions for cooperation between the two countries in the coming time.

First, the two sides should maintain regular high-level exchanges to enhance trust, share experiences in governance and national development, and effectively promote cooperation mechanisms on the channels of the Party, Government, National Assembly/National People's Congress, Fatherland Front/People's Political Consultative Conference of the two countries.

Second, Vietnam and China need to enhance practical cooperation in all fields, with a focus on making science and technology cooperation a new pillar, a new driving force, and a new highlight for bilateral cooperation.

Third, the two sides should effectively deploy the Vietnam-China Year of Humanistic Exchange 2025 and enhance people-to-people exchanges to consolidate the social foundation for bilateral relations.

Fourth, Vietnam and China need to enhance exchanges and coordination at international and regional forums of which both sides are members and to support each other in enhancing their roles and positions in the international arena.

Fifth, the two countries must control and satisfactorily resolve differences at sea on the basis of compliance with high-level common perceptions, in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), thereby maintaining a peaceful and stable environment in the East Sea and in the region.

State President Luong Cuong (R) and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping. (Photo: SGGP)

Xi highly appreciated the positive opinions and important proposals put forth by President Luong Cuong, affirming that the Chinese Party and State want and are ready to maintain high-level strategic exchanges with Vietnam to promote the leading role in bilateral relations; continue to deepen cooperation between the Party, Government, military and law enforcement channels; and effectively implement the cooperation plan connecting the "Belt and Road" initiative with the "Two Corridors, One Belt" framework.

China is willing to work with Vietnam to promote cooperation in transport infrastructure, especially the three railway lines connecting the two countries, cross-border economic cooperation zones, smart border gates, and expand the import of high-quality goods from Vietnam, he said.

The two sides will promote cooperation in emerging areas such as green development, 5G, artificial intelligence; implement rich and diverse cultural exchanges to connect their people, focusing on the young generations of the two countries as the youth of the two countries are considered the foundation and future of China-Vietnam relations; enhance local exchange activities and cooperation in the fields of education, culture, and tourism; strengthen cooperation in multilateral mechanisms such as APEC, ASEAN, and Lancang – Mekong, Xi said.

At the same time, the Chinese leader also proposed the two sides to well implement the high-level common perceptions, properly control disagreements, and expand cooperation at sea.

After the talks, State President Luong Cuong hosted a solemn reception for Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping and the high-ranking Chinese delegation.

Vietnamplus