Vietnamese, Singaporean PMs meet with students in Hanoi

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as well as their spouses on August 29 had a conversation with outstanding students from the Vietnam National University - Hanoi (VNU) on various matters.

The students raised issues on education, science-technology, and innovation policies of Singapore, the digital economy-green economy partnership between the two countries, as well as policies to promote cooperation among universities of Singapore and Vietnam, especially in areas of research, innovation, and artificial intelligence.

They said they hope to listen to the success story of PM Lee and his experience as well as the leaders’ expectations of the youth.

PM Lee said that the Singaporean Government has a fund for scientific research and innovation while mobilizing private resources for the area.

Singapore always keeps its door open wide for citizens and businesses from other countries, including Vietnam, to the country to launch their startups, he stated.

Briefing participants on Singapore’s efforts to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 like what Vietnam is doing, he expressed his hope that VNU students and youngsters in Vietnam will join hands for a better world.

Regarding the Vietnam - Singapore Digital Economy - Green Economy Partnership, the Singaporean PM said that after 50 years of bilateral diplomatic relations and 10 years of strategic partnership, Vietnam and Singapore have enjoyed a growing relationship.

Green economy, digital economy, circular economy, and sharing economy development is a global issue and trend, he held, noting that Vietnam and Singapore signed a memorandum of understanding on the setting of the bilateral Digital Economy - Green Economy Partnership in early 2023 during PM Chinh’s visit to Singapore.

Within the mechanism, the two sides will support each other in technology infrastructure development, database construction, management experience, human resource training, and information network security and safety protection, heading to digital government, digital citizen, and digital society development, said PM Lee.

In terms of the green economy, the two sides will cooperate, support, and share with each other in technology, human resources, governance, and institution building serving green transition, especially the development of wind and solar power, he underlined.

Talking about the future of the youth, PM Chinh underlined that Vietnam has never been in such a good position as today thanks to the sacrifice of older generations. A task of the current and future generations is to inherit and promote the country’s achievements, building a strong and prosperous country with happy and wealthy people, he stressed.

The leader underlined the need for the youth to develop themselves and show a high sense of responsibility to the Fatherland and the people, while joining hands in building a world of peace, friendship, and development, including strengthening the Vietnam-Singapore relations.

At the meeting, the two leaders witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between VNU-Hanoi, VNU-Ho Chi Minh City, and Nanyang Technological University (TNU) of Singapore on the exchange of officials, lecturers and students as well as scientific research.

On the same day, they also had a dialogue with young leaders of the two countries, during which the youngsters asked for continuous support from leaders of the two countries in promoting their role and realizing their dreams for the growth of each country and the development of the Vietnam-Singapore strategic partnership.

PM Lee expressed his hope that the youth in both countries will work hard for a better future for the people in each country as well as in the region and the world.

For his part, PM Chinh asked the youngsters to strengthen their connectivity, exchange ideas, and promote good values in bilateral relations, while beefing up collaboration in new areas such as digital transformation, green transition, circular economy, knowledge-based economy, sharing economy, and innovation.

The mission of the youth in the two countries now is to promote their pioneering role and pave the way for fast and sustainable development in each country, making positive contributions to the growth of the Vietnam-Singapore strategic partnership for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world, the Vietnamese Government leader underscored.