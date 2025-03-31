Vietnamese rescuers to operate in hardest-hit area by earthquake in Myanmar

Following this meeting, the Vietnamese rescue team will proceed to Mandalay, located around 200 km from Naypyidaw, which is the epicentre of the most severe damaged area, with thousands of residents still trapped under rubble.

Vietnam's rescue forces will operate in Mandalay, which was the most heavily devastated by the 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar, Major General Pham Van Ty, Deputy Director of the Ministry of National Defence's Search and Rescue Department, said on March 31.

Major General Pham Van Ty, who is also head of the Vietnamese mission, said that the forces from the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security arrived in Yangon at 8:30 p.m. on March 30. They then immediately set off on a nearly 500 km journey by road and arrived in Naypyidaw at 3am on March 31.

On the morning of March 31, the team is expected to meet with Myanmar's coordination committee to discuss and reach consensus on the tasks, methods, and organisation of the search and rescue operations. Following this meeting, the Vietnamese rescue team will proceed to Mandalay, located around 200 km from Naypyidaw, which is the epicentre of the most severe damaged area, with thousands of residents still trapped under rubble.

As scheduled, the Vietnamese team will immediately begin their work in Mandalay once their specific tasks are assigned, while preparing accommodation and organising reconnaissance teams to begin search operations in line with the agreed contents in the discussions with Myanmar officials.

Major General Pham Van Ty said that the Vietnamese team will be split into three groups to search the area as efficiently as possible, aiming to minimise the human suffering and loss of Myanmar people.

He emphasised that the team is determined and undeterred by the challenges ahead, fully prepared to undertake all tasks to support Myanmar and its people in their time of need.

Related News Vietnam’s rescue forces arrive in Myanmar for earthquake relief mission

Vietnamplus