Vietnam grants visa-free entry to high-profile foreigners

Vietnam officially grants limited-term visa-free entry to high-profile foreigners whose presence is deemed beneficial to the country’s socio-economic development.

The Vietnamese Government on August 8 issued Decree No. 221/2025/ND-CP on a limited-term visa waiver scheme for foreign nationals in specially designated categories whose presence is deemed beneficial to the country’s socio-economic development.

An aviation security official checks passenger information before security screening. (Photo: VNA)

Under the decree, eligible individuals include guests invited by top national leaders such as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the State President, the Chair of the National Assembly, the Prime Minister, the Standing Member of the Party Secretariat, vice heads of the State, Parliament and Government, heads of mass organisations, the Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court, the Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy, the State Auditor General, ministers and equivalent officials, as well as provincial and municipal leaders.

They are also scholars, experts, scientists, university professors, chief engineers, and high-quality human resources in the digital technology industry; investors and executives from the world’s largest corporations; cultural, artistic, sports and tourism figures with a positive public influence; Vietnam’s honorary consuls abroad; and guests of designated research institutes, universities, and large enterprises, as approved by ministries, ministerial-level agencies, Government agencies, and the Government.

Other individuals deemed eligible for special visa-free entry for diplomatic or socio-economic purposes, as decided by the Minister of Public Security, are also in the list.

Criteria, conditions for visa waiver

Applicants in the expert, investor, cultural or sports categories must meet strict international benchmarks listed in Annex 1 of the decree.

For example, corporate leaders must represent companies ranked among the world’s top 100 by market capitalisation; scientists must hold prestigious international awards; and elite footballers must be in the global top 100, as recognised by reputable organisations, and have invitations from Vietnamese professional clubs.

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Foreign nationals must hold a valid passport and, depending on their category, provide an invitation or nomination letter from relevant government bodies or authorised organisations. They must not fall under any exclusion or travel ban as defined in Vietnam’s immigration law.

Special visa waiver card

Eligible individuals will be issued a “special visa waiver card” – either an electronic version or a chip-based physical card – both with equal legal validity. The card allows multiple entries into Vietnam over a maximum period of five years, but not exceeding the passport’s remaining validity minus 30 days.

Holders will be granted a 90-day temporary stay on each entry. If the card’s validity is under 90 days, the permitted stay will match the card’s expiry date. Extensions, visas, or temporary residence cards may be issued upon request.

The Ministry of Public Security, through the Immigration Department, is authorised to process applications, issue cards, and revoke them if the holder no longer meets the eligibility criteria.

This is the first time Vietnam has introduced a limited-term visa exemption for high-value foreign nationals.

The move aims to attract elite talent, high-quality human resources, start-up innovators, and top experts in priority sectors such as semiconductors and core digital technology, as well as renowned investors, cultural figures and athletes. The goal is to foster a dynamic, globally competitive economy.

Vietnamplus