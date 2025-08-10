Party General Secretary To Lam begins state visit to RoK

Party General Secretary To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, along with a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam began a state visit to the Republic of Korea from August 10-13.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, along with a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived in Seongnam Air Base in Seoul on August 10 afternoon (local time), beginning a state visit to the Republic of Korea from August 10-13 at the invitation of President of the RoK Lee Jae Myung and his wife.

The Party chief and his entourage were welcomed at the airport by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the RoK Cho Hyun, RoK Ambassador to Vietnam Choi Young Sam and his wife, Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vu Ho, staff of the Vietnamese embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in the RoK.

Party General Secretary To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly are welcomed at Seongnam Air Base in Seoul on August 10 afternoon (local time). (Photo: VNA)

More than 30 years after the establishment of diplomatic relations, the relationship between Vietnam and the RoK has become a model of a very special, effective, and substantive partnership. It has reached its highest framework - Comprehensive Strategic Partnership - with a very high level of political trust, thanks to substantive cooperation in various fields that has brought tangible benefits to the people and business communities of both sides.

The RoK is currently Vietnam’s largest investor and its third-biggest trading partner. Meanwhile, Vietnam is the RoK’s top priority partner for development assistance.

Collaboration in culture, education, labour, tourism, and other areas has recorded significant achievements as well. In the field of science, technology, and innovation, an area expected to become a new pillar of bilateral relations, Vietnam and the RoK have achieved many promising and encouraging outcomes.

As Vietnam advances its major national development orientations, Party General Secretary To Lam’s state visit demonstrates the country’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation, diversification of external relations, and proactive, active, comprehensive, intensive, extensive and effective international integration. It is also an important diplomatic activity aimed at promoting the implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 59 on international integration in the new situation.

