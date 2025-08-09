Vietnamese community in Russia fosters cultural identity, language integration

With support from the Vietnamese Association in Ufa, Vietnamese language classes for children have been offered for many years. Currently, 60 children of various ages are attending two classes taught by Duc Anh, free of charge.

Vietnamese Consul General in Eketerenburg Nguyen Mai Huong visits a Vietnamese language class in Ufa. (Photo: VNA)

Despite having acquired Russian citizenship, the Vietnamese community of nearly 2,000 people in Ufa, the capital of the Republic of Bashkortostan (Russia), continues to place strong emphasis on preserving its cultural identity and staying connected to its homeland through Vietnamese language classes.

With support from the Vietnamese Association in Ufa, Vietnamese language classes for children have been offered for many years. Currently, 60 children of various ages are attending two classes taught by Duc Anh, free of charge.

Although he is not a formally trained teacher, Anh, a university graduate, has dedicated the past four years to teaching the Vietnamese language, driven by his passion and self-study. His lessons span from basic alphabet recognition to understanding proverbs and folk verses. Language instruction is seamlessly integrated with lessons on Vietnamese culture and customs, gradually building students’ awareness of their roots, even among those who have never set foot in Vietnam.

The classes are held regularly during the summer holidays, with convenient locations allowing parents to drop off and pick up their children on the way to and from work. After just a few lessons, many students can already manage short conversations in Vietnamese and write their names. Encouraged by such progress, several parents have begun to plan long-term career paths for their children.

Huong, the mother of a 13-year-old student, shared that she encourages her daughter to study Vietnamese well so that in the future, she can explore work opportunities in both Russia and Vietnam.

The Vietnamese Association in Ufa plays a vital role in organising such classes and mobilising community engagement. According to the association’s Vice Chairwoman Pham Thi Khuyen, the Vietnamese classes are free and open to all children, regardless of whether their parents are association members. While integration is essential, preserving culture and the Vietnamese language is equally important, Khuyen said.

She said children often accompany their parents early in the morning and wait until the afternoon for classes to start, demonstrating their dedication, along with that of their families. Many parents support the programme, seeing it as a chance for their children to both socialise and reduce screen time.

In addition to preserving their national identity, the Vietnamese community in Ufa also recognises the importance of integrating into local society, especially amid tightening regulations on migrant workers across the Russian Federation. In response, the community has initiated free Russian language classes for adults.

Twice a week, after the Vietnamese classes end, Russian lessons begin, with parents taking over the classroom as their children finish.

Khuyen noted that when applying for permanent residency or citizenship, foreigners are now required to pass Russian language proficiency exams at a relatively high level. To meet these requirements, the association promptly organised the free Russian language classes. Local authorities have provided practical support for migrant integration under federal policies. Since March, the government of Bashkortostan has helped cover the cost of hiring native Russian teachers for the classes.

Almira Salmatova, Director of the House of Friendship of Peoples of Bashkortostan, said the initiative is a pilot project funded by the federal government and local authorities to support migrant workers and their families. She emphasised that successful integration in Russia requires knowledge of the language, history, law, and culture. Salmatova expressed confidence that such initiatives will help the Vietnamese community in Ufa increasingly affirm its place in Russian society.

VNA