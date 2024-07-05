Vietnamese products promoted at Malaysia food, drink trade fair

Vietnamese products were promoted at the second Food& Drinks Malaysia trade fair (FDM) that took place in Malaysia from July 2-4.

Vietnamese booth at Malaysia trade fair

Trade Counsellor Le Phu Cuong said that the Vietnam Trade Office in Malaysia supported Vietnamese businesses to open five booths at the fair to introduce various products, including dried fruit, tea, coffee, honey, cashew nut, and canned drinks.

The office also actively connected Vietnamese businesses with exporters, distributors, wholesalers and retailers in Malaysia and other countries, especially those with Halal certificates – an advantage for Vietnamese businesses to enter the Malaysian market.

The FDM 2024 with about 1,000 booths attracted over 15,000 visitors from 60 countries and recorded a total revenue of about US$300 million.

Held for the second time in Malaysia, the FDM is one of the key events for the Malaysian and regional food industry, aiming to promote its innovation and creativity by introducing new trends, and in-depth market information. The exhibition also provides a platform for parties to exchange knowledge and network, and to introduce new products, while promoting the adoption of new methods and technologies to meet consumers’ growing demands.

It’s expected that Malaysia will continue to host the next FDM in July 2025.

