Vietnamese President holds talks with top Chinese leader in Beijing

The two sides held in-depth discussions on directions and major measures to further deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and to build a Vietnam – China Community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

State President Luong Cuong (left) meets with Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping in Beijing on September 4. (Photo: VNA)

State President Luong Cuong held talks with Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping on September 4, on the occasion of his presence at the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the world people's victory over fascism and engagement in bilateral activities in Beijing.

State President Luong Cuong congratulated China on successfully holding the 80th anniversary celebration and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. He also expressed gratitude to Party General Secretary and President Xi for offering congratulations and dispatching a high-level delegation led by Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Zhao Leji to attend the ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day of Vietnam, as well as sending a military contingent to participate in the parade.

General Secretary and President Xi, in turn, congratulated Vietnam on successfully organizing the 80th National Day celebration. He emphasized the need for the two countries to strengthen strategic cooperation, uphold international fairness and justice, and create stability and positive momentum for peace and development in the region and the world.

Congratulating China on its significant development achievements in the recent past, the Vietnamese leader expressed his confidence that under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, with General Secretary Xi being its core, the Chinese people will continue to develop more strongly and become a modern socialist power, making increasing contributions to peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

State President Luong Cuong has affirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State consistently view the consolidation and development of Vietnam–China relations as an objective necessity, a strategic choice, and a top priority in Vietnam’s overall foreign policy.

The Chinese leader reiterated China's support for Vietnam in pursuing socialism in line with its national conditions, as well as in organizing the 14th National Party Congress.

The two sides shared their delight at the progress of bilateral relations, especially following mutual visits by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam and General Secretary and President Xi Jinping in 2024 and 2025.

The talks between Vietnamese President Luong Cuong and Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping in Beijing on September 4. (Photo: VNA)

State President Luong Cuong proposed intensifying exchanges at all levels, particularly among key sectors such as diplomacy, defense, and security. He called for greater effectiveness in theory research exchanges, stronger practical cooperation in key areas including science and technology, innovation, high-quality human resources training, and acceleration of strategic transport connectivity, particularly in railways.

He also emphasized the need to enhance high-quality investment and promote balanced and sustainable development in economic, trade, education, and tourism cooperation between the two countries.

State President Luong Cuong suggested that both sides make efforts to create favorable conditions for the overall bilateral relations that are progressing fruitfully, increase communications on the two countries’ friendship, and organize more people-to-people exchanges so that their peoples, especially younger generations, can better understand the Vietnam-China traditional friendship.

Regarding sea-related issues, State President Luong Cuong emphasized the need for both sides to exert efforts to better control and handle differences, see things from each other’s perspectives, and respect each other's legitimate and legal interests in accordance with international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982).

Highly valuing his guest's cooperation proposals, General Secretary and President Xi agreed to promote high-level and all-level exchanges, step up the sharing of experiences in Party building and national governance, and effectively organize the meetings of the Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation and the 3+3 strategic dialogue mechanism.

Emphasizing the importance of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, he suggested that the two sides soon organize the first meeting of the Joint Committee for Railway Cooperation, strengthen cooperation in emerging areas, continue to properly implement activities in the Year of Vietnam–China Humanistic Exchange 2025 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, and effectively carry out humanitarian aid projects, thus bringing practical and concrete benefits to the peoples of both countries.

The two leaders also exchanged views on a number of international and regional issues of mutual concern, agreeing to maintain coordination and cooperation at multilateral forums and promote peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

