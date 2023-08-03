Vietnamese poultry eggs to be exported to Hong Kong (China), Singapore

The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) of Hong Kong (China) sent an official letter to remove a ban on importing Vietnamese poultry eggs from Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc and Dong Nai provinces.

The Department of Veterinary Medicine under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development informed that enterprises, farms and farmers in the three provinces mentioned above can now officially perform the exportation of poultry eggs and products from poultry eggs to Hong Kong (China), starting from August 2023 following four years of being prohibited the export.

According to the regulations, the Department of Veterinary Medicine will check the consignments and grant quarantine certificates in advance of exporting to Hong Kong (China).

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development informed that the poultry feeding industry has been at a convenient process with 9,096 billion poultry eggs in the first six months of the year, up 4.2 percent over the same period last year.

In the upcoming time, Vietnamese poultry eggs shall be officially exported to Singapore.