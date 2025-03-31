International

Vietnamese police begin search, rescue operations in Myanmar

The team is conducting search and rescue operations in a building in Zabuthari Township, Naypyidaw.

The rescue police force conducts search operations in a collapsed building in Naypyidaw.

According to the Fire Prevention, Fighting, and Rescue Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security, the Vietnamese police rescue team has officially commenced its international mission in Myanmar as of the morning of March 31.

Earlier, after nearly two hours of flight, the Vietnamese police rescue delegation landed at Yangon International Airport at 6:15 p.m. local time to begin their international rescue mission.

Colonel Nguyen Minh Khuong, Deputy Director of the Fire Prevention, Fighting, and Rescue Police Department and head of the delegation, described the scene upon arrival as urgent and tense. He noted that all team members were fully prepared and eager to reach the earthquake-affected areas as quickly as possible.

During the overnight journey, Colonel Nguyen Minh Khuong assigned officers into three task forces responsible for transportation, equipment and supply coordination, and setting up temporary camps before initiating rescue operations at the designated site.

z6458730718878-923dd95c0c5ee64c7cb502fca727b163-3310-3248.jpg.jfif
Police and military forces discuss the rescue operation plan.
z6458902344091-5fce87ffb64a835d45e388c182018998-2059-3328.jpg.jfif
The rescue police force of the Ministry of Public Security conducts search operations in a collapsed building.
z6458902344093-3635c0f9156395ce3f8f1b52908a0815-8988-2448.jpg.jfif
At the scene, the devastation poses significant challenges for search and rescue efforts.
z6458902344101-dcfe8462eea959e7d153f133d289a9e5-847-4176.jpg.jfif
z6458902344102-4a26ca0b6e550b1ea74113156bf0c23a-8366-6394.jpg.jfif
z6458992642205-5b5fe20c0743bc7844c79b52834d0acd-4922-1549.jpg.jfif
z6458904355089-d637eeec6427b07fb49bb78f593d0f38-8394-5705.jpg.jfif
Officers deploy search operations using police dogs.
z6458904355118-c798bb1e0de5faa92bc4b1c90dc4f6bd-9105-8542.jpg.jfif
z6458904355123-e02fb2ec0fd85676bed0e7f0f39cc49e-8167-2561.jpg.jfif
By Do Trung – Translated by Thuy Doan

