Vietnamese Party leader meets with Singaporean Parliament Speaker

Party General Secretary To Lam (L) meets with Speaker of the Parliament of Singapore Seah Kian Peng (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam on March 12 met with Speaker of the Parliament of Singapore Seah Kian Peng, who affirmed that Lam’s first official visit to Singapore holds great significance for the future development of bilateral relations.

Seah highlighted that the official elevation of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, making Vietnam Singapore’s first Comprehensive Strategic Partner within ASEAN, not only is a historic milestone, but also opens up numerous future cooperation and development opportunities, thereby contributing to regional growth.

Emphasising the close cooperation between the Singaporean Parliament and the Vietnamese National Assembly, reflected via regular high-level visits, he stated that under the new partnership framework, both sides should enhance relations through Party, State, parliamentary, people-to-people, and business-to-business channels, so as to lay a foundation for and shape the future of Vietnam-Singapore relations. He also affirmed that Singapore is ready to support Vietnam in training human resources.

Party General Secretary To Lam affirmed that Vietnam highly values and seeks to develop its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Singapore in a profound and comprehensive manner. He also congratulated Singapore on its remarkable achievements across various fields, calling it a model for Southeast Asian nations.

Both leaders agreed that Vietnam and Singapore share many similarities in values, culture, and development vision, as well as common stances on regional and international issues. They expressed their satisfaction with the positive and substantive outcomes of bilateral cooperation across multiple areas, including politics, diplomacy, defence-security, trade-investment, science-technology, education-training, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

Cooperation has also expanded into new and promising fields such as digital economy, green transition, energy transition, and innovation, they noted.On this occasion, Party General Secretary To Lam conveyed National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man’s invitation to the Singaporean Parliament Speaker to visit Vietnam at a convenient time. The top legislator of Singapore gladly accepted the invitation.

VNA