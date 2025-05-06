Vietnamese Party leader honored with Kazakhstan’s noble friendship order

Party General Secretary To Lam acknowledged the award as recognition of the decades-long cooperation between Vietnam and Kazakhstan, symbolising the affection and trust between the two countries’ people.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (R) presents the Order of Dostyk of the First Class to Party General Secretary To Lam. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam was honoured with Kazakhstan’s Order of Dostyk (Friendship) of the First Class at a ceremony held at the Akorda Presidential Palace on May 6 (local time) as part of his ongoing state visit to the Central Asian country.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented the Order of Dostyk of the First Class, the noble award of the Kazakh State and people, to the Vietnamese leader.

Speaking at the event, Party General Secretary To Lam acknowledged the award as recognition of the decades-long cooperation between Vietnam and Kazakhstan, symbolising the affection and trust between the two countries’ people.

The ceremony is held at the Akorda Presidential Palace on May 6 (local time). (Photo: VNA)

He stressed that the Vietnam–Kazakhstan friendship has been cultivated over decades, built on the foundation of mutual respect and understanding. This relationship has been nurtured by generations of leaders and people from both countries with shared aspirations for freedom, independence, and a bright future.

The noble order is a source of great encouragement for both sides to carry forward the legacy of past generations and to nurture the time-honored friendship into the future, he underscored.

The Party chief concluded by expressing gratitude to President Tokayev, the Kazakh State, and people for their consistent support and solidarity with Vietnam in preserving and nurturing the enduring cooperative relationship between the two nations.

Vietnamplus