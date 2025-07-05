International

Congratulations extended to US on 249th Independence Day

The Vietnamese Party and State leaders reaffirmed that Vietnam consistently regards the US as one of its strategically important partners, and welcomed the US support for a “strong, independent, self-reliant, and prosperous Vietnam.”

Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong, and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 4 sent congratulatory messages to US President Donald Trump on the occasion of the 249th Independence Day of the country (July 4, 1776–2025) and the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (July 12, 1995–2025).

On this occasion, National Assembly Tran Thanh Man also extend congratulations to President of the US Senate James David Vance and Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson.

07202504233047_MixCollage-04-Jul-2025-11-29-PM-7033.jpg
General Secretary To Lam and US President Donald Trump

Reflecting on the 30-year journey since the official establishment of diplomatic relations, and especially following the upgrade of ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the Vietnamese leaders expressed satisfaction with the positive developments in bilateral cooperation across all fields on global, regional and bilateral fronts.

Vietnam stays ready to work closely with the US to further deepen their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a more effective and substantive manner, delivering tangible benefits to their people while contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and beyond, they wrote.

On the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also sent a congratulatory message to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Vietnamplus

