Prime Minister leaves for expanded BRICS summit 2025 in Brazil

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse Le Thi Bich Tran, and his delegation left Hanoi on July 4 afternoon for Brazil to attend the expanded BRICS summit, and engage in bilateral activities, at the invitation of Brazilian President Lula da Silva.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse Le Thi Bich Tran leave Hanoi on July 4 afternoon for Brazil to attend the expanded BRICS summit. (Photo:baochinhphu)

The Prime Minister and his spouse are accompanied by Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung; Secretary of the Thanh Hoa provincial Party Committee Nguyen Doan Anh; Standing Deputy Inspector General of the Government Inspectorate Tran Duc Thang; Deputy Minister of National Defence Nguyen Hong Thai; Deputy Minister of Public Security Dang Hong Duc; Vice Chairman of the Government Office Pham Manh Cuong; Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang; Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Phung Duc Tien; Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc; Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang; Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Duc Long; and Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Bui Van Nghi.

This marks Vietnam’s first participation in a BRICS summit as a partner country, affirming its role, aspirations, and responsible contributions to this multilateral mechanism, and helping to further deepen cooperation between Vietnam and BRICS member states.

This is the third consecutive year the Government leader has visited Brazil. During this trip, in addition to attending the expanded BRICS summit 2025, PM Pham Minh Chinh will also have bilateral activities to promote multifaceted cooperation with Brazil, Vietnam’s key strategic partner and largest trading partner in Latin America.

