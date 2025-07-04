UN praises Vietnam’s commitment to multilateralism, int’l law

President of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly Philemon Yang on July 3 commended Vietnam’s development achievements as well as its steadfast stance and commitment to multilateralism, international law, and the UN Charter.

Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN (L), and President of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly Philemon Yang (Photo: VNA)

Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, paid a courtesy visit to President of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly Philemon Yang on July 3, during which the latter commended Vietnam’s development achievements as well as its steadfast stance and commitment to multilateralism, international law, and the UN Charter.

At the event, the Vietnamese diplomat congratulated President Yang on the achievements of the 79th General Assembly session amidst mounting challenges confronting multilateralism and the UN itself. Ambassador Do Hung Viet stressed that dialogue and mutual respect form the cornerstone to maintain international peace and security while promoting cooperation for sustainable development.

Drawing from Vietnam's historical experience, he expressed desire to make substantive contributions to post-conflict reconciliation and healing efforts. He affirmed Vietnam's readiness to share its expertise and further strengthen its role in building sunstainable peace across the globe.

Yang wished that Ambassador Do Hung Viet will have a successful tenure, contributing to improving the country’s images and international standing as well as promoting cooperation and dialogues between UN member states.

Earlier, Ambassador Do Hung Viet had meetings with UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UN Under-Secretary-General for Operational Support Atul Khare, UN Under-Secretary-General for Policy Guy Ryder, and UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu.

During the events, he thanked the UN’s support for Vietnam over the recent past while reaffirming the country’s strong commitment to the UN agenda, particularly processes and initiatives aimed at addressing global challenges.

