Vietnamese named in World top scientist list

Prof. Tran Dang Xuan at Japan’s Hiroshima University has been listed among the world’s top scientists by Research.com, a reputable scientist ranking website.

According to the website, Xuan has been recognized as one of Japan’s top 1 percent outstanding scientists in the discipline of Plant Science and Agronomy, ranking 61st nationwide.

He published more than 200 articles in international science magazines and, in 2022, Xuan and his colleagues at the university discovered anti-blood cancer agents and diabetes from rice. Among the university’s 78 scientists, Prof. Xuan is the sole foreign scientist who was named on the list.

The ranking is based on D-index (Discipline H-index), which includes papers and citation values for an examined discipline. It was completed after analyzing the data of 166,880 scientists in 26 disciplines.

Vietnam has a total of 14 scientists on the list.