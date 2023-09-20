Vietnamese Minister of Defense receives Thai Chief of Defense Forces

Minister of National Defense General Phan Van Giang received Chief of Defense Forces of the Royal Thai Armed Forces General Chalermphon Srisawasdi and his delegation at the Headquarters of the Ministry on September 20.

The high-level delegation of the Royal Thai Armed Forces has paid a visit to Vietnam from September 19-21 at the invitation of Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defense.

Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang emphasized that the relations between the two countries have grown enormously since the two nations established diplomatic relations for nearly 50 years. Especially, Thailand became Vietnam's first strategic partner in Southeast Asia in 2013.

Relations in the fields of policy, diplomacy, national defense, and security are constantly being improved. Cooperation in the sectors of economy, trade, investment, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges has achieved positive results.

The visit is especially meaningful in the context of the two countries celebrating the 50th anniversary of establishing the strategic partnership.

General Phan Van Giang suggested that the two armies would actively implement cooperative activities focusing on exchanging all-level delegations, sharing experience in solving non-traditional security issues such as border management, combating transnational criminal; and strengthening cooperation of potential areas appropriate demand and strength of each country.

General Phan Van Giang also expressed his thanks to the Royal Thai Army for accepting the invitation and sending a delegation of coaches and athletes to participate in the 2023 ASEAN Military Men's Volleyball Tournament organized by the Vietnamese People's Army for the first time from September 30-October 10.

Previously, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defense chaired a host reception for Chief of Defence Forces of the Royal Thai Armed Forces General Chalermphon Srisawasdi and his delegation at the Headquarters of the Ministry on the same day.

Speaking at the event, Chief of Defence Forces of the Royal Thai Armed Forces General Chalermphon Srisawasdi highly appreciated the cooperation between the Ministry of National Defense and the two armies in recent times and hoped that the two sides would continue to closely coordinate in various fields.

He also congratulated Vietnam for successfully organizing the 23rd ASEAN Chiefs of Army Multilateral Meeting and Vietnam International Defense Exhibition 2022 last November.

He said that Thailand supports Vietnam's foreign affairs activities in the coming time.

Both sides agreed to continuously and effectively implement cooperative mechanisms, especially defense policy dialogue, coast guard exchange, military cooperation, young officer exchanges, information exchange, supporting each other at forums, and multilateral mechanisms led by ASEAN.

The two sides will focus on strengthening cooperation in exchanging delegations at all levels, maintaining existing cooperation mechanisms, sharing information, security situation, and maritime safety in the waters bordering the two countries, handling violations of each other's sovereign waters by fishers from both countries, fighting against trafficking of drugs and people in both sides of the border, promoting cooperation to deal with non-traditional security challenges in the fields of search and rescue, anti-terrorism prevention and sharing military experiences in poverty eradication.

Vietnam affirmed support for the 24th ASEAN Chiefs of Army Multilateral Meeting and International Defense Exhibition along with related activities held by the Ministry of Defense and the Royal Thai Armed Force.

The two sides also emphasized the importance of maintaining peace, security, safety, freedom of navigation, and aviation in the East Sea, solving disputes by peaceful means, in accordance with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982.