Vietnamese market attractive destination for foreign cosmetic brands

The Vietnamese market is currently considered an attractive destination for foreign cosmetic brands as most cosmetics and makeup products are foreign-made kinds.

The Vietbeauty & Consmobeauté Vietnam 2023 exhibition on beauty and personal care has just opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 7 with the participation of more than 400 businesses from 25 countries and territories.

Germany-based market research company Statista revealed that the revenue of the beauty and personal care industry in Vietnam is expected to reach US$2.36 billion in 2023.

According to the German market research company’s report on the beauty industry in Vietnam, more and more Vietnamese consumers love natural organic products, and pursue a healthier lifestyle; thus, they prefer products and technologies from Japan, Korea and Europe. The Vietnamese market is currently considered an attractive destination for foreign cosmetic brands with 93 percent of imported personal care products.

The event will take place until July 29.