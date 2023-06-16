Vietnamese-made African swine fever vaccine used in Philippines, Dominica

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam has just approved use of Vietnamese-made African swine fever vaccine in the Philippines and the Dominican Republic.

The African swine fever vaccine has showed positive results in domestic pigs and wild boars after the vaccine was successfully researched, tested and used in Vietnam with the coordination of the United States.

Recently, a working delegation from the United States arrived in Vietnam to learn about and highly appreciated the results of the vaccine.

Sharing at a meeting with the media this morning, Head of the Department of Animal Health Nguyen Van Long informed that the Philippines has also evaluated and proposed the use of this vaccine in the country.

He added that Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien had sent a working delegation of the ministry and staff of the Animal Health Department to transport vaccines to help the Dominican Republic against African swine fever.

Up to now, all vaccines against diseases transmitted from animals to humans known as blue ear pig disease, avian flu and African swine fever have been successfully researched and produced in Vietnam.

Regarding the journey to the Dominican Republic, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien said that there have been positive initial results from this working trip.

Vietnam will export nearly 700,000 doses of African swine fever vaccine in the upcoming time.

