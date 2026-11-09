Vietnamese leaders send condolences over shooting in Poland

Party General Secretary and President To Lam and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on November 9 sent messages of condolences to Polish President Karol Nawrocki and Prime Minister Donald Tusk over a recent mass shooting in the city of Krakow.

Security forces and police are deployed outside the home of a shooting suspect in the town of Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, Poland, on November 8. (Photo: PAP/VNA)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on November 9 sent messages of condolences to Polish President Karol Nawrocki and Prime Minister Donald Tusk over a recent mass shooting in the city of Krakow.

The November 7 shooting left many people dead and injured.

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