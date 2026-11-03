Vietnam, China enhance cooperation in counter-terrorism

The Ministry of Public Security on November 3 opened the "Cooperation 2026" joint counter-terrorism training and exercise program with the Chinese People's Armed Police in Hanoi.

The flag-raising ceremony for "Cooperation 2026" at the opening event (Photo: SGGP)

The 15-day event involves 140 special forces officers and soldiers from both sides, alongside logistics and support personnel from Vietnam.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Lieutenant General Nguyen Ngoc Van, Commander of the Mobile Police and Vice Chairman of the Ministry of Public Security's Exercise Steering Committee, emphasized that cooperation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and the Chinese People's Armed Police has continued to strengthen.

Special forces soldiers from both countries perform the ritual of handing over and receiving rifles at the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Both sides are implementing the Joint Statement between the two countries on further deepening and elevating the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and building a Vietnam-China Community with a Shared Future that carries strategic significance. Joint activities align with the "six more" orientation set by top leaders of both Parties and countries, comprising higher political trust, more substantive defense and security cooperation, deeper practical cooperation, a more solid social foundation, closer multilateral coordination, and better management and resolution of differences—which includes more substantive defense and security cooperation.

Through joint training and exercises, the two forces can test joint operational capabilities, enhance command and coordination, exchange information, deploy tactical measures, and handle emergencies. The program contributes to establishing a proactive, substantive, and in-depth cooperation mechanism tailored to contemporary counter-terrorism demands.

The program will run for 15 days, with the direct participation of 140 special forces officers and soldiers. (Photo: SGGP)

Under the program, officers and soldiers will train in technical and tactical counter-terrorism operations, including obstacle clearance, marksmanship, martial arts, physical conditioning, high-rise building insertion, underwater movement, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operation for reconnaissance and attack, bomb disposal, and combat first aid and casualty evacuation.

The two forces will also execute tactical responses to simulated scenarios, focusing on command structure, force deployment for counter-terrorism operations, and hostage rescue in border mountain regions, high-rise buildings, and on road transport vehicles. All activities adhere to the respective functions, duties, legal regulations, and safety requirements of each side.

Delegates attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

As international terrorism continues to evolve with complex and unpredictable tactics that threaten international, regional, and national security, "Cooperation 2026" demonstrates the commitment of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and the Chinese People's Armed Police to proactively counter transnational and cross-border terrorist threats.

The exercise also serves to further consolidate political trust and deepen law enforcement cooperation in accordance with the shared interests and needs of both nations.

By Nguyen Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh