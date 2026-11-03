Vietnam, France sign multiple legal cooperation agreements

Vietnam and France have signed new cooperation agreements for 2027-2028, focusing on legal reform, digital transformation and AI in lawmaking, while establishing a French Law Center at Hanoi Law University.

Deputy Minister of Justice Nguyen Thanh Tinh and French Ambassador Didier Le Bret sign a cooperation plan. (Photo: SGGP)

Within the framework of French Law Week 2026, Deputy Minister of Justice Nguyen Thanh Tinh held a working session with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to Vietnam, Didier Le Bret, at the Ministry of Justice headquarters on November 3.

During the working session, Deputy Minister of Justice Nguyen Thanh Tinh and French Ambassador to Vietnam Didier Le Bret signed the 2027–2028 Cooperation Plan between the Ministry of Justice of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the Embassy of France.

The cooperation centers on several areas, including administrative reform, administrative modernization via digital transformation, and the application of artificial intelligence in lawmaking. The scope also encompasses refining legal frameworks regarding administrative violation handling, state liability for compensation, secured transactions, civil matters, and marriage and family, as well as the management, operation, and utilization of legal information portals.

Witnessed by Deputy Minister Nguyen Thanh Tinh and French Ambassador to Vietnam Didier Le Bret, Hanoi Law University and the French Continental Law Foundation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on establishing the French Law Center at Hanoi Law University. The center aims to teach legal French and French law at the university.

Serving as a successor institution to the Vietnam-France House of Law, which ceased operations in 2012, the French Law Center will offer legal French language instruction, organize conferences and seminars to share French expertise in legal domains of interest to Vietnam, and function as a gateway to legal training scholarships in France.

Additionally, the Vietnam Notary Association and the Superior Council of Notaries of France signed a new Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation spanning 2026–2029.

By Cam Ha – Translated by Kim Khanh