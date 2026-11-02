US Coast Guard crew joins exchange with HCMC-based Coast Guard

Personnel from the US Coast Guard cutter USCGC Bertholf joined a sports friendly and exchange program with Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command in HCMC on November 2 as part of their five-day visit.

Delegates from the US Coast Guard cutter USCGC Bertholf pose for a group photo aboard Ship CSB 8001 during their exchange with Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command in HCMC on November 2. — Photos Courtesy of the Vietnam Coast Guard

Officers and crew members of the US Coast Guard cutter USCGC Bertholf participated in an exchange program and sports friendly with the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command on Monday, as part of their five-day goodwill visit to HCMC.

During the echange, the delegation from the USCGC Bertholf visited and shared operational experiences with officers and soldiers of Ship CSB 8001 of Naval Squadron 301 under the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command.

Following the exchange, the two units organised a friendly football match, which took place in a warm, solidarity-filled, and amicable atmosphere.

The sports exchange not only helped promote physical fitness and enhance the cultural and spiritual lives of both sides' personnel, but also served as an opportunity to deepen mutual understanding, strengthen friendship, and bolster bilateral cooperation between the Vietnam Coast Guard and the US Coast Guard.

At the end of the match, representatives from both sides presented each other with meaningful souvenirs.

Earlier, with the approval of Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defence, the USCGC Bertholf, commanded by Captain Andrew Pate, arrived at Saigon Gateway Port in the city on November 1, carrying 175 officers and crew members.

A formal welcoming ceremony was held on Sunday, attended by Colonel Nguyen Duc Hieu, Deputy Commander for Legal Affairs of the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command, US Ambassador to Vietnam Jennifer Wicks, Acting US Consul General in HCMC Arati Shroff, and representatives from local authorities and military commands.

Speaking at the ceremony, Colonel Nguyen Duc Hieu described the visit as a meaningful activity to enhance mutual trust and deepen bilateral maritime law enforcement cooperation in a substantive manner.

Ambassador Wicks said the USCGC Bertholf is the first US military vessel to visit HCMC in over 20 years, underscoring the multifaceted partnership between the two nations across trade, healthcare, defence, and security.

Both countries share common interests in freedom of navigation and overflight, working closely together to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, Captain Pate said.

For the remainder of the visit's itinerary, the two forces will conduct professional exchanges on maritime operations, hold joint training exercises at sea, and participate in diplomatic engagements.

The command and crew of USCGC Bertholf will also visit historical landmarks and scenic attractions across the city.

VNA