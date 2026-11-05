PM pledges optimal conditions for Airbus to expand operations

PM Le Minh Hung suggested that Airbus consider establishing aircraft maintenance and repair centres in Vietnam, particularly in the vicinity of Long Thanh and Gia Binh international airports.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) and President of Airbus International Wouter van Wersch at their meeting in Hanoi on November 4, 2026 (Photo: chinhphu.vn/Nhat Bac)

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung hosted a reception for Wouter van Wersch, President of Airbus International – one of the world's leading aerospace corporations, in Hanoi on November 4, affirming the Vietnamese Government's commitment to continuously improving the business environment and creating favorable conditions for European businesses, including Airbus, to expand their operations and investments.

Welcoming van Wersch back to Vietnam on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of Airbus's presence in the country, the PM wished the group continued success and expressed his hope that it will make greater contributions to the development of Vietnam–EU relations as well as ties between Vietnam and EU member states.

The PM stressed that Vietnam always attaches importance to its relations with France, its first Comprehensive Strategic Partner in the EU, with economic, trade and investment cooperation serving as one of the most important pillars.

The official visit to France by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on September 10–11 helped deepen bilateral relations in a more substantive and effective manner, producing a number of concrete projects and outcomes, including those involving Airbus, he said.

PM Le Minh Hung highly valued cooperation between Vietnam and Airbus over the past four decades, noting that Airbus has supplied a large proportion of aircraft operated by Vietnamese airlines and has also cooperated with the country in the field of observation satellites.

With a population of more than 100 million and rising incomes, Vietnam is implementing major infrastructure projects, including large airports such as Gia Binh and Long Thanh, in tandem with the development of special economic zones and logistics services, he said, noting that these developments have generated substantial demand for aviation industry development and aircraft fleet expansion.

As Vietnam enters a new era of development with enormous potential for cooperation with global partners, the Government leader called on Airbus to step up cooperation to implement major projects commensurate with the Vietnam–France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the firm's potential, helping strengthen the capabilities of Vietnamese enterprises and develop the aviation ecosystem.

He proposed that Airbus and Vietnamese partners accelerate projects in aviation and aerospace, while promoting technology development and transfer, research, high-quality human resources training, manufacturing capacity, safety oversight and flight operations.

The host also suggested that Airbus consider establishing aircraft maintenance and repair centres in Vietnam, particularly in the vicinity of Long Thanh and Gia Binh international airports.

He asked the group to support Vietnamese airlines in implementing aircraft supply agreements and contracts as they expand their fleets and open new routes, and to work closely with Vietnamese agencies to promote space cooperation.

On this occasion, PM Le Minh Hung expressed his hope that Airbus will raise voice to promote France's early ratification of the EU–Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), thereby supporting European businesses, including Airbus, to expand cooperation and operations in Vietnam.

He expressed his confidence that building upon the fruitful 40-year partnership, the cooperation between Vietnam and Airbus will enter a new phase of development that is more substantive and effective for the mutual benefit of both sides.

For his part, van Wersch commended Vietnam's strong development and its sound relations with the EU and France.

Vietnam plays an important role in Airbus's success, he said, noting that 230 Airbus aircraft are currently in operation in the country, with another 220 expected to be delivered in the coming period.

He welcomed Vietnam's continued strong investment in the aviation industry and aviation infrastructure, including the development of Long Thanh and Gia Binh airports and the broader aviation ecosystem, which offers new cooperation opportunities for Airbus.

Agreeing with the PM's proposals, van Wersch affirmed that Vietnam is a top priority for Airbus, which sees great opportunities and wishes to strengthen long-term ties with Vietnam, not only through aircraft supply but also by helping enhance the capacity of the country's aviation industry.

Marking 40 years of presence and cooperation in Vietnam, Airbus reaffirmed its long-term commitment to the country through strategic cooperation in commercial aviation, space and industrial manufacturing, technology transfer and high-quality human resources development, as well as expanded cooperation in digital transformation and artificial intelligence application.

VNA