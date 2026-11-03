Vietnam, Canada expand scope of defense cooperation

Vietnam and Canada held their 4th Defense Policy Dialogue in Ottawa to deepen security cooperation, cover key areas like UN peacekeeping and defense industry, and sign their 2027–2029 Defense Plan.

Vietnam and Canada held their 4th Defense Policy Dialogue in Ottawa to deepen security cooperation. (Photo: SGGP)

Vietnam-Canada relations are opening new opportunities for cooperation after elevating bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership in September 2026. The Vietnam-Canada Defense Policy Dialogue serves as an important mechanism for both sides to translate agreed cooperation priorities into concrete action, expand areas of mutual interest and comparative strength, and contribute to regional peace, stability and security.

According to the Ministry of National Defense on November 3, the fourth Vietnam-Canada Defense Policy Dialogue was held on November 2 (local time) at the headquarters of Canada's Department of National Defense in Ottawa.

The dialogue was co-chaired by Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang, Deputy Minister of National Defense of Vietnam, and Deputy Minister of National Defense of Canada, Natasha Kim.

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang emphasized that Vietnam-Canada relations had continued to grow and strengthen on the basis of trust, equality and mutual respect, in the interests of the two countries' peoples.

He noted that the elevation of bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership during the state visit to Canada by General Secretary and State President To Lam in September 2026 had created fresh momentum for further advancing comprehensive bilateral ties across various fields, including defense cooperation.

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang, Deputy Minister of National Defense of Vietnam speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Minister of National Defense of Canada Natasha Kim highlighted the importance of the dialogue in implementing cooperation priorities agreed upon by the two countries' senior leaders and defense ministers. She also reaffirmed defense cooperation as a pillar of the broader Vietnam-Canada Strategic Partnership.

At the dialogue, both sides noted that bilateral defense ties had been actively promoted and implemented in a practical and effective manner, based on agreements and commitments made by the two countries' defense leaders.

Looking ahead, the two sides agreed to continue implementing agreed cooperation areas, with a focus on deepening existing cooperation and exploring new areas suited to each country's needs and strengths.

Priority areas include exchanges of delegations, particularly at the senior level; dialogue and consultation mechanisms; training cooperation; United Nations peacekeeping operations; cooperation between military services and branches; search and rescue; cybersecurity; defense industry cooperation; and continued mutual consultation and support at multilateral defense and security forums and mechanisms.

Deputy Minister of National Defense of Canada Natasha Kim speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang thanked Canada's Department of National Defense for providing Vietnam with numerous scholarships under the Military Training and Cooperation Program (MTCP), helping improve the professional capabilities and international integration skills of officers and personnel of the Vietnam People's Army.

On this occasion, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang conveyed an invitation from General Phan Van Giang, Politburo member, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of Vietnam, to his Canadian counterpart to pay an official visit to Vietnam at a mutually convenient time.

He also welcomed leaders of Canada's Department of National Defense and armed forces to attend the third Vietnam International Defense Expo, scheduled to take place in Hanoi this December, and encouraged Canadian defense enterprises to showcase their products at the event.

Deputy Minister of National Defense of Canada Natasha Kim said Canada would send a high-level delegation, along with several businesses, to participate in the exhibition.

The two sides also exchanged views on global and regional developments and other issues of mutual concern.

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang, Deputy Minister of National Defense of Vietnam, and Deputy Minister of National Defense of Canada, Natasha Kim, exchange the Minutes of the 4th Vietnam-Canada Defense Policy Dialogue. (Photo: SGGP)

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang reaffirmed Vietnam's consistent position of resolving maritime disputes through peaceful means in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). He also stressed the need to fully and effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties (DOC) in the East Sea and work towards a substantive, effective and enforceable Code of Conduct (COC) in the East Sea.

Deputy Minister of National Defense of Canada Natasha Kim said Canada highly valued ASEAN's position and Vietnam's role in maintaining regional peace and stability, expressing Canada's hope that Vietnam would continue to support its efforts to make greater contributions to the region.

At the conclusion of the dialogue, the two delegation heads signed the 2027-2029 Defense Cooperation Plan and the minutes of the fourth Vietnam-Canada Defense Policy Dialogue.

By Tran Binh, Minh Tuan – Translated by Kim Khanh