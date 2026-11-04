International

ASEAN women's confederation meets in Hanoi to expand regional cooperation

SGGPO

The ASEAN Confederation of Women's Organizations (ACWO) opened its 2026 council and leadership meeting in Hanoi on November 4, focusing on strengthening cooperation and expanding its membership network.

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Participants at ASEAN Confederation of Women's Organizations (ACWO). Photo: SGGP

The Vietnam Women's Union hosted the meeting while serving as ACWO's rotating chair for the 2025-2026 term.

Attendees included Le Thi Thuy, Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, President of the Vietnam Women's Union, and ACWO Chair for 2025-2026; the ACWO Secretary-General, Executive Director of the ACWO Secretariat, and 43 delegates representing 10 member organizations.

Speaking at the meeting, Vietnam Women's Union President Le Thi Thuy stressed that changes in the international and regional landscape are creating new opportunities and challenges for women, making ACWO's role in connecting members and promoting collective action increasingly important.

She said ACWO should continue to innovate its operations, strengthen ties among member organizations, and amplify women's voices and contributions in building a united, resilient, inclusive and sustainable ASEAN Community.

Under the program, activities will take place on November 4 and 5. Delegates will complete procedures to approve the Timor-Leste Women's Network as ACWO's 11th member, expanding cooperation among women's organizations across the region.

Delegates will also endorse the ACWO chair and leadership board for the 2027-2028 term. The confederation is expected to transfer the rotating chairmanship to the National Council of Women's Organizations of Indonesia (KOWANI).

By Minh Duy - Translated by Anh Quan

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