Top Vietnamese leader hosts Lao NA leader

The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the development of the great friendship, solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion, which have grown increasingly substantive across Party, State, local and people-to-people channels.

﻿General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (right) receives visiting President of the Lao National Assembly Sonexay Siphandone in Hanoi on November 4, 2026. (Photo: chinhphu.vn/Nhat Bac)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam received visiting Lao National Assembly (NA) President Sonexay Siphandone in Hanoi on November 4, reaffirming the two countries' commitment to strengthening their great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion.

The top Vietnamese leader welcomed Sonexay Siphandone's official visit to Vietnam and congratulated him on his election as President of the 10th National Assembly at its second session. He praised the top Lao legislator for choosing Vietnam as the first country for his official visit in his new capacity, describing this as a vivid demonstration of the special ties between the two countries.

Sonexay Siphandone conveyed greetings from General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President Thongloun Sisoulith to General Secretary and President To Lam, and congratulated Vietnam on its major development achievements.

The guest expressed confidence that, under the leadership of the CPV, Vietnam will achieve further successes in its Doi moi (Renewal) process and in implementing the 14th National Party Congress’s Resolution and strategic development goals for 2030 and 2045. He said Vietnam's development achievements and experience are valuable encouragement and lessons for Laos in implementing its development goals.

Briefing the host on recent developments in Laos, the activities of its NA and cooperation between the Lao and Vietnamese legislatures, as well as the outcomes of his talks with Vietnamese NA President Tran Thanh Man, Sonexay Siphandone expressed deep gratitude for Vietnam's longstanding, timely and effective support.

He affirmed that the Lao NA will continue close coordination with its Vietnamese counterpart to effectively implement agreements reached by the two countries' senior leaders and cooperation agreements between the legislative bodies, thereby contributing to stable and sustainable development of the bilateral relations.

General Secretary and President To Lam congratulated the Lao Party, State and people on their comprehensive achievements, affirming that Vietnam always attaches importance to and gives top priority to consolidating and developing ties with Laos, while strongly and comprehensively supporting its renewal process.

He showed the belief that, under the leadership of the LPRP, the management of the Government and the supervision of the NA, Laos will continue to achieve new successes in implementing the 12th National Party Congress’s Resolution and its 10th five-year socio-economic development plan.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the strong development of the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion, which have grown increasingly substantive across Party, State, local and people-to-people channels.

The top Vietnamese leader noted that the two Parties, States and their legislatures are all facing the need to reform institutions and improve governance effectiveness.

To further advance bilateral cooperation, he called on the two Parties and States to closely coordinate in concretising and effectively implementing high-level agreements, particularly by promoting strategic and economic-trade cooperation through specific programmes and projects that match each country's strengths and needs, commensurate with the political ties and development potential of both countries. He also called for stronger exchanges and connectivity to deepen friendship and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Regarding parliamentary cooperation, General Secretary and President To Lam highly appreciated and commended the achievements of cooperation between the Vietnamese and Lao legislatures in recent years, which have made a positive contribution to firmly consolidating relations between the two Parties and States.

He proposed the two legislative bodies continue to concretise and effectively implement the strategic cohesion across their agencies, specialised committees, delegations of NA deputies and local People's Councils, while strengthening exchanges and mutual support. He described this as a long-term orientation and a foundation for ensuring the sustainable and lasting development of Vietnam-Laos relations.

He called for stepped-up information exchanges and sharing of practical experience in the the NAs’ areas of work, including institutional building and improvement, and more effective cooperation in legislation, oversight and decisions on major national issues.

General Secretary and President To Lam urged the two legislatures to build on the strength of political, defence and security ties to drive deeper cooperation in economic, trade and investment fields; and work alongside the two Governments to effectively implement high-level agreements, economic, investment and trade cooperation agreements, and key projects in transport connectivity, energy and minerals, among others.

He stressed the need to promptly address difficulties and obstacles and create a favourable legal framework for businesses and localities of the two countries to expand effective and sustainable cooperation, thereby mobilising people's strength and creating new development opportunities for each country.

He further urged the two sides to continue supporting each other at regional and international parliamentary forums and coordinate activities to celebrate the Vietnam-Laos Year of Friendship and Solidarity 2027.

Sonexay Siphandone affirmed that he and other senior Lao leaders will direct the NA's agencies and committees to strengthen cooperation with their Vietnamese counterparts, and enhance connectivity and ties between the two Parties and countries across all fields.

The two legislatures will continue to step up exchanges and share experience to improve the effectiveness of their respective functions, duties and powers in accordance with each country's regulations, he noted, adding that they will also closely coordinate with relevant agencies to ensure that the policies and cooperation agreements between the two Parties and States are institutionalised and effectively implemented, contributing to each country's development and meeting the aspirations of their people.

VNA