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Party General Secretary and President To Lam to pay official visit to Japan

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse and a high-level Vietnamese delegation, will pay an official visit to Japan from November 8 to 11.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse and a high-level Vietnamese delegation, will pay an official visit to Japan from November 8 to 11. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse and a high-level Vietnamese delegation, will pay an official visit to Japan from November 8 to 11.

The visit will be made at the invitation of the Japanese State, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam.

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