International

National Assembly Chairman hosts welcome ceremony for Lao counterpart

SGGPO

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man and his spouse, on November 3, chaired a formal welcome ceremony at the NA House for Lao National Assembly President Sonexay Siphandone and his spouse, who are paying an official visit to Vietnam.

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National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and his spouse (R) receive Lao National Assembly President Sonexay Siphandone and his spouse on November 3. (Photo: SGGP)

This marks Sonexay Siphandone’s first official visit to Vietnam in his capacity as President of the Lao National Assembly. The visit underscores the special importance that the Lao Party, State and National Assembly attach to consolidating and further developing the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos.

Following the receiving ceremony, Chairman Tran Thanh Man and his spouse, Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, together with Lao NA President Sonexay Siphandone and his spouse, Vandara Siphandone, toured an exhibition showcasing photographs highlighting relations between Vietnam and Laos, as well as ties between the two countries’ legislatures.

The two National Assembly leaders then led their respective high-level delegations in talks.

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National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and his spouse host a grand welcome ceremony for the Lao National Assembly President and his spouse. (Photo: SGGP)

Also on the morning of November 3, Lao National Assembly President Sonexay Siphandone and members of his delegation attended an observation session of the National Assembly’s sitting at Dien Hong Hall. Meanwhile, Mrs.Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga and Mrs.Vandara Siphandone visited the museum at the National Assembly House.

Prior to the welcome ceremony, Lao National Assembly President Sonexay Siphandone, his wife, and the high-level Lao National Assembly delegation laid a wreath and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum.

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National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and his spouse, together with Lao National Assembly President Sonexay Siphandone and his spouse, tour an exhibition showcasing photographs of relations between the two countries and their respective legislatures. (Photo: SGGP)
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National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and Lao National Assembly President Sonexay Siphandone (Photo: SGGP)
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National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and Lao National Assembly President Sonexay Siphandone attend the talk. (Photo: SGGP)
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Lao National Assembly President Sonexay Siphandone and delegates attend a session of the National Assembly at Dien Hong Hall. (Photo: SGGP)
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Spouses of the Vietnamese and Lao National Assembly leaders, Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga and Vandara Siphandone, visit the museum at the National Assembly House. (Photo: SGGP)
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Lao National Assembly President Sonexay Siphandone and his spouse lay a wreath and pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum on the morning of November 3. (Photo: SGGP)
By Minh Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh

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National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man Lao National Assembly President Sonexay Siphandone Vietnam Laos

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