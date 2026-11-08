International

Top leader and spouse depart for official visit to Japan

Party General Secretary and President To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation left Hanoi on November 8 for a four-day official visit to Japan at the invitation of the Japanese State.

23b6ad6b9dbd1de344ac-17941014305581168984326.jpg
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation leave Hanoi on November 8 for a four-day official visit to Japan at the invitation of the Japanese State. (Photo: VNA)

Other Politburo Members are General Phan Van Giang, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence; General Luong Tam Quang, Minister of Public Security; Le Hoai Trung, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Tran Duc Thang, Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee; and Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

The delegation also comprises Party Central Committee Members Nguyen Hai Ninh, Chief of the Party Central Committee Office; Ngo Van Tuan, Minister of Finance; Le Manh Hung, Minister of Industry and Trade; Vu Hai Quan, Minister of Science and Technology; and Trinh Viet Hung, Minister of Agriculture and Environment.

To An Xo, Assistant to the Party General Secretary and President, and Head of the Party General Secretary’s Office; and Pham Quang Hieu, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan also join the delegation.

Vietnamplus

Tags

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam Japan official visit

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 3.9294.091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 3.8334.185 sggponline@sggp.org.vn