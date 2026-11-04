Vietnam, Laos deepen strategic cohesion, enhance substantive cooperation

Vietnam regularly reviews progress and clears obstacles to ensure the set agreements are on track, tightens NA-Government coordination so parliaments can refine legal frameworks and oversee projects, said Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (L) and President of the Lao NA Sonexay Siphandone. (Photo: SGGP)

Vietnam gives top priority to Laos and will work closely with the Lao Government and agencies to turn high-level commitments into practical schemes and projects, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung told President of the Lao National Assembly (NA) Sonexay Siphandone at their meeting in Hanoi on November 3.

PM Le Minh Hung welcomed NA President Sonexay on his first official Vietnam visit in his new role, which brings the close fraternal ties of the Lao NA and people and demonstrates the shared attention of the two Parties and States’ leaders to bilateral ties. He said the visit contributes to bolstering political trust, ties between leaders and cooperation between the two legislatures. He thanked Laos for the warm reception given to him and his delegation during their official visit in October.

He congratulated Laos on its significant achievements in implementing the Resolution of the 12th National Congress of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, maintaining political stability and social order and safety, and promoting economic growth. He praised the Lao NA’s operations and believed Sonexay and the 10th-tenure NA leadership will sharpen legislation, supreme oversight and decision-making on major national issues, contributing to improving institutions, driving socio-economic development and meeting targets set by the Lao Party and State.

According to the PM, Vietnam regularly reviews progress and clears obstacles to ensure the set agreements are on track, tightens NA-Government coordination so parliaments can refine legal frameworks and oversee projects. He praised the two NAs’ joint oversight mechanism for high-level agreements and strategic cooperation projects as a meaningful step to improve delivery and strategic trust.

He called for breakthroughs in trade, investment and economic cooperation, concretised strategic cohesion, balanced and sustainable trade, market expansion, business links and shared supply and value chains.

The Vietnamese Government will work with Laos on infrastructure, energy and digital transformation; prioritise transport, seaport, border gate and logistics links to facilitate trade, investment and regional connectivity; improve education, training and workforce. The two sides will boost people-to-people exchanges and effectively coordinate in organising activities under the "Vietnam-Laos Year of Solidarity and Friendship 2027", helping educate the public in both countries, particularly younger generations, about the tradition of solidarity and friendship between the two peoples, he said.

NA President Sonexay, for his part, congratulated Vietnam on its major and sweeping achievements, especially positive socio-economic results in the first 10 months of 2026, and said he is confident that Vietnam will keep growing strongly and successfully realise targets set in the 14th National Party Congress’s Resolution.

At the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

Briefing the host on the Lao situation and its NA’s activities since the 12th National Party Congress, he said Laos always remembers and values Vietnam’s support in its past national liberation and today’s construction, defence and development.

The Lao NA will keep working closely with its Vietnamese counterpart and accompany both Governments to effectively deliver on high-level agreements, cooperation accords and key economic projects, he said, calling Vietnam-Laos great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion an invaluable asset and an important foundation for each country’s stability and development.

Laos will keep coordinating with Vietnam on global and regional issues, increase information sharing and coordinate stances at multilateral mechanisms, including ASEAN, contributing to regional peace, stability, cooperation and development, he said.

Host and guest said they believe that high political determination from the two Parties and States’ leaders, plus close coordination among agencies, localities, businesses and people, will keep bilateral ties substantive, effective and sustainable, meeting their people’s aspirations and positively contributing to global and regional peace, stability and development.

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