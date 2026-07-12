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Vietnamese leaders extend condolences over Indian casualties in boat accident

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung extended condolences to Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vietnamese leaders have sent messages of condolences to Indian leaders upon learning that a tourist boat capsized in bad weather in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta province of An Giang on July 11, resulting in heavy casualties among Indian tourists.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung extended condolences to Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Rescue personnel search for and assist victims of the tourist boat accident. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

In their messages, the Vietnamese leaders extended their heartfelt sympathies and deepest condolences to the State and people of India, especially the families of the victims.

They affirmed that Vietnamese authorities have been swiftly deploying search-and-rescue operations, providing medical treatment to the injured, assisting the victims' families, and working closely with their Indian counterparts to address the aftermath of the incident.

The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung also cabled a similar message to his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Vietnamplus

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