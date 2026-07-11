Japan’s Aichi prefecture, Vietnamese localities urged to promote cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra on July 10 received Omura Hideaki, visiting Governor of Japan's Aichi prefecture, and his delegation during their working visit to Vietnam.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra (R) meets with Governor of Japan's Aichi prefecture Omura Hideaki in Hanoi on July 10, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

At the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra expressed her satisfaction with the strong development of the Vietnam – Japan friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Recognising Aichi’s strengths and its existing cooperation with Vietnamese localities, she suggested that Omura continue promoting partnerships between Aichi and Vietnamese provinces and cities beyond Ho Chi Minh City, particularly Hanoi and Phu Tho, thereby contributing further to bilateral relations.

The Deputy PM encouraged the governor to continue calling on Aichi's businesses and corporations to explore investment opportunities in Vietnam and participate in social initiatives supporting local socio-economic development.

She also expressed her hope that both sides would strengthen cooperation in training high-quality human resources in science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation through partnerships between the prefecture, Vietnam's Ministry of Education and Training, and Vietnamese universities and educational institutions.

For his part, Omura voiced his confidence that cooperation between Aichi and Vietnam would continue to flourish.

According to the Japanese governor, Aichi is Japan's leading manufacturing hub, home to Toyota and numerous automotive and machinery companies. More than 200 Aichi-based enterprises are currently investing in Vietnam.

The locality is also home to Japan's largest Vietnamese community, about 71,000.

Its Chubu International Airport operates direct flights to both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, helping promote people-to-people exchanges, as well as trade and investment ties. In addition, the Vietnam Festival in Nagoya, held annually for many years, has attracted large crowds, contributing to strengthening cultural exchanges and mutual understanding between the two countries.

Omura noted that Aichi has maintained economic cooperation and exchanges with Vietnam for more than a decade, including the establishment of the Aichi Desk under a memorandum of understanding signed with Vietnam's former Ministry of Planning and Investment (now the Ministry of Finance) to support businesses, as well as a 10-year friendship cooperation agreement with Ho Chi Minh City.

Before arriving in Hanoi, he said, he had held productive meetings with the People's Committee and relevant agencies of the southern hub.

Agreeing with the Deputy PM on the importance of developing high-quality human resources, the governor affirmed that Aichi would continue promoting cooperation with Vietnamese universities and research institutes.

He noted that manufacturers in Aichi and Japan as a whole are facing severe labour shortages, making cooperation in training and recruiting Vietnamese workers particularly valuable.

The Japanese official also introduced Station AI, Aichi's innovation and startup hub, and expressed his desire to deepen exchanges with Vietnamese ministries and agencies and foster partnerships with leading universities such as the Hanoi University of Science and Technology and the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology in the fields of startups and innovation.

On the occasion, Omura announced that the prefecture will host the 20th Asian Games (ASIAD) and the 5th Asian Para Games in September and October this year. The events are expected to attract around 20,000 athletes from 45 Asian countries and territories, including Vietnam.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra expressed her hope that the governor would continue accompanying and contributing to the development of Vietnamese localities and to the growing friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Japan.

VNA