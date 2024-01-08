National

Vietnamese laborer's average income up 6.9 percent in 2023

The monthly average income of Vietnamese laborers in 2023 reached VND7.1 million (over US$291) per person, up 6.9 percent compared to 2022, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

vna-potal-135-nam-ngay-quoc-te-lao-dong-151886152021-giai-cap-cong-nhan-viet-nam-dong-gop-truc-tiep-vao-su-nghiep-xay-dung-va-phat-trien-cua-da-stand-6754.jpg
The monthly average income of Vietnamese laborers in 2023 reaches VND7.1 million. (Photo: VNA)

Meanwhile, the average income of male and female workers stood at VND8.1 million and VND6 million, respectively.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the living standard of workers was improved as the average income rose by VND180,000 per month compared to the previous quarter to VND7.3 million, or 2.5 percent quarter-on-quarter, nearly doubling the rate recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022 – the time just after the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The improvement in income for laborers was attributed to enterprises ramping up production and business activities driven by an increasing number of orders.

An increase in average income in the last quarter of 2023 was seen across regions nationwide, with the Red River Delta region experiencing the highest growth of 3.5 percent quarter-on-quarter and 8.2 percent year-on-year. Meanwhile, the Southeast region recorded the lowest growth, approximately at 2.3 percent.

Although income growth in the Southeast region is slower compared to other areas, it no longer leads in terms of the unemployment rate among the working-age population. Notably, the unemployment rate in Ho Chi Minh City has decreased to 2.91 percent as many businesses have more orders and expanded production, leading to an increasing demand for recruiting workers.

The office reported that localities nationwide have strengthened job transaction connections, contributing to increasing the number of employed laborers to 51.3 million people in the fourth quarter of 2023, up 130,000 compared to the previous quarter.

The number of laborers losing their jobs in the period decreased by nearly 33,000 to 85,000, it said.

Vietnamplus

